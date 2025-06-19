President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has expressed satisfaction with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s efforts to boost the country’s gold reserves.

This follows his inspection of the RBZ gold vaults in Harare this Thursday, a key move following the launch of the gold-backed ZiG currency in April last year.

The visit comes as Zimbabwe’s strategic gold holdings have now surpassed the critical three-tonne benchmark, positioning the country sixth on the African continent in terms of official gold reserves.

“This milestone is a direct result of the policy decision made two years ago to accumulate gold reserves as a foundation for a stable and sovereign national currency,” the President said during the inspection.

“We are building a financial architecture that is firmly anchored in our natural endowments,” he added.

Zwnews