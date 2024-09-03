President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa says it is a lie that he will extend his term.

Speaking in China were he is on a state visit Mnangagwa said he is constitutionalist adding that the third term question is a closed chapter.

“This question of having a third term does not arise, especially under my watch.

“No. I am in my second term and I already know the date I am stepping down. In 2028 I’m going home, and others will take over,” he said.

However, critics say Mnangagwa should not be taken seriously as he is a very trick customer who never reveal true colours.

A section of the ruling party is calling for the extension of Mnangagwa’s term of office.

It is believed that Mnangagwa is behind the calls.

