The Secretary of the Ministry of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services,Nicky Ndavaningi Mangwana, has clarified that Monday, September 4th, is not a public holiday. This announcement comes in light of the government’s declaration that President-Elect Emmerson Mnangagwa will be officially inaugurated and sworn in for his second and final term on this day.

Since the Saturday announcement, there has been some speculation regarding whether the day would be a public holiday. However, Mangwana took to X on Sunday to inform citizens that it is a significant day but not a holiday. He encouraged those not attending the inauguration ceremony to go to work, stating:

“Tomorrow is a significant day, but it’s not a holiday. Sorry, dear citizens. For those not attending the Inauguration, please proceed with your regular work.”

Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa provided details about the inauguration ceremony, which will take place at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. She mentioned that the main celebrations would be at the National Sports Stadium, followed by a luncheon at State House for invited dignitaries.

For those who wish to attend, gates will open at 6 AM, and transportation will be available via buses for those in need. The event will also feature various artists, including Jah Prayzah, Chief Hwenje, Sandra Ndebele, and others performing at the inauguration ceremonies. Additionally, a football match between the Zimbabwe Warriors and the Namibian National Team, known as the Brave Warriors, will follow the inauguration ceremony.

All Zimbabweans are encouraged to join and witness this momentous celebration at the National Sports Stadium.