President Emmerson Mnangagwa says a daily curfew from 9pm to 6am will be imposed as nation tries curb the spread of Covid 19.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa says night clubs and bars will admit vaccinated clients only.

Meanwhile, all travelers to Zimbabwe will now have a Covid19 PCR Test at all ports of entry at their cost.

All travelers and returning residents will now have a mandatory quarantine at their own cost.

Zwnews