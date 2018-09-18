Mnangagwa humiliated as MDC MPs, Senators, walk out during speech

HARARE: Opposition Movement for Democratic Change(MDC) MPs and Senators walked out on President Emmerson Mnangagwa, as he read his speech at the official opening of the 9th Parliament today.

The lawmakers waited just two minutes before walking out on the Zanu PF leader, accused by the party of conspiring with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to rig elections on July 30 against their leader Nelson Chamisa.

They later returned to the House and ‘evicted’ Zanu PF lawmakers who had occupied their seats while they were out.