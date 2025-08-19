Presidential spokesperson George Charamba has insinuated that his boss President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa did not handle the Mozambican election aftermath well.

The Mozambican elections took place during Mnangagwa’s tenure as the chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Posting on one of his ghost X handles, @jamwanda2, Charamba urged SADC leaders to confront the region’s challenges holistically.

As if in agreement with the statement, Charamba copied a newspaper headline which described Mnangagwa’s handling of the Mozambican election aftermath as clumsy, a word that means mishandling.

“SADC leaders must confront region’s challenges after Mnangagwa’s clumsy handling of Mozambique poll aftermath, DRC conflict.

“https://newzimbabwe/sadc-leaders-must-confront-regions-challenges-after-mnangagwas-clumsy-handling-of-mozambique-poll-aftermath-drc-conflict/ THESE DULL DUDES THINK SADC REPORTS TO HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH!!!!!,” he posted.

Meanwhile, the Mozambican election aftermath was characterized by violence that left hundreds dead as opposition party members and other citizens protested the outcome.

The ruling party Frelimo was accused of rigging the election with the help of the Zimbabwean ruling party, ZANU PF.

Zwnews