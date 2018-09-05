Mnangagwa, Chiwenga, hailed for airlifting sick Grace Mugabe back to Zimbabwe

THE National Patriotic Front (NPF) has hailed President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputies(VPs Chiwenga and Mohadi) for airlifting the former First Lady Mrs Grace Mugabe from Singapore to enable her to attend her mother’s funeral.

The former First Lady’s mother, Ambuya Idah Marufu and mother-in-law to former President Mr Robert Mugabe, died last Thursday at the Trauma Centre in Harare at the age of 83.

President Mnangagwa on Friday mourned her death saying it was unfortunate that Ambuya Marufu died at a time when her daughter Grace and son-in-law President Mugabe, are bedridden due to unspecified ailments with the former receiving medical treatment in Singapore.

Mnangagwa and his deputies reportedly hired a private jet to fly Grace from Singapore to Harare. Family sources confirmed that Grace is now in Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile NPF, a G40 political outfit founded by ex-Zanu-PF rejects linked to the Mugabes, expressed gratitude to the President for assisting Mrs Mugabe to attend her mother’s funeral.

In a statement posted on his Twitter account, NPF spokesperson Mr Jealousy Mawarire praised the Presidium for what he described as a kind gesture.

“I want to thank Pres @edmnangagwa and his presidium for facilitating the travel of former First Lady Dr Mugabe back home for the funeral of Ambuya Marufu. Such a gesture is very invaluable and much appreciated.

“May the Lord keep you, lift up His countenance upon you and give you peace (Nu 6:24-26),” twitted Mr Mawarire.

President Mnangagwa, then Vice President, last year became a subject of insults from the former First Lady during the Zanu-PF Presidential Youth Interface Rallies.

However, after ascending to power, the President has not spoken ill of the former First Family, only saying Mrs Mugabe was used by his political opponents. —Chronicle