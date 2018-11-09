Mnangagwa govt will pay 2018 civil servants bonuses

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube yesterday assured civil servants of a bonus incentive for 2018 whose finer details would be clarified in due course in line with ongoing fiscal stabilisation measures and recognition of hard work.

Speaking on the state of the economy at the ongoing 2019 Parliamentary pre-Budget conference here, Prof Ncube stressed the need to instil fiscal discipline, the lack of which has been blamed for the ballooning Budget deficit in the last few years, resulting in prevailing economic challenges.

In line with the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) and the drive towards an upper middle-income economy by 2030, Prof Ncube said taming public expenditure, especially wage bill containment, was at the heart of fiscal stabilisation measures while stimulating investment.

He said civil servants will be rewarded for their hard work.

“I feel that we need to walk the talk,” said Prof Ncube.

herald