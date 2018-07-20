ED govt set 5 clinics for gays and men in same sex relations

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government through the National Aids Council (NAC) is set out to mushroom five drop-in health centres around the country for men in same sex relations.

They have faced stigmatization during Mugabe’s time because of their sex_ual orientation and they have had challenges accessing medical services plus the issue of high HIV prevalence rate among their community.

It is reported that the health centres will be in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare and Kwekwe and will be called Men Health Centres.

People in same sex relations have welcomed measured brought by President Mnangagwa’s government including face to face talks between government representatives and members from the group.

Mnangagwa’s administration has been silent on the issue as they fear their conservative opponents in the Chamisa camp would use this against them.

Government sources say the administration will roll out and fund big projects for the same sex community once they win elections slated for 30 July, 2018.