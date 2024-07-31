President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has re-instated former Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, whom he fired few months ago over tribal acts.

Sibanda has tried to force education officials to dismiss a school teacher for lacking of proficiency in a local language in Matabeleland.

He later apologized saying he regretted letting President Mnangagwa down, who is fighting hard to unite the nation.

In a statement, Sibanda said, “I understand that my approach to addressing the issue of a teacher’s language proficiency was misguided and inappropriate, leading to perceptions of tribalism.

“I want to assure the public and especially the teachers that my intention was solely to ensure that our children receive quality education, and I was concerned about the teacher’s ability to communicate effectively with her students.

“However, as a national leader, I should have addressed this issue through appropriate channels, avoiding public platforms that may have fueled the tribal connotations.”

Sibanda noted that his approach was unprofessional and therefore “I understand that my actions may have perpetuated tribal divisions, and for that, I truly apologise to the whole teaching fraternity and nation at large.

“I want to assure the public that my commitment to our nation’s unity and development has always been genuine.”

He also appealed for sympathy from his ruling Zanu PF party, stressing that “I understand the party’s values of unity and inclusivity, and I regret any harm caused by my lack of judgement.

“I hope that the party and its members will accept my sincere apologies and recognize my commitment to our nation’s progress.”

His remarks came at a time some people in Matabeleland region were complaining that teachers like Winnet Mharadze of Clonnmore Primary School in Bubi District are allegedly imparting improper education at schools in Early Chilhood Development lessons.

Apparently, in a statement, Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya said Mnangagwa has forgiven Sibanda.

Rushwaya said the President has since re-instated Sibanda with immediate effect.