President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has fired Mashonaland East Minister of State, Apollonia Munzverengwi.

She is believed to be related to vice president Constantino Chiwenga.

The reason for her sacking has not been given.

She has been replaced by Itai Ndudzo.

The announcement was made by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya.

Zwnews