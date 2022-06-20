President Emerson Mnangagwa is reportedly seeking an audience with CCC leader Nelson Chamisa to convince him to postpone national elections.

According to NewsHawks, Mnangagwa fears that if elections are held under the current economic crisis, he would be history,

Posted NewsHawks:

Zimbabwean government and ruling Zanu PF insiders tell The NewsHawks President Emmerson Mnangagwa fears next year’s 2023 general elections amid economic implosion and wants them avoided through inter-party negotiations with his main rival, opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa.