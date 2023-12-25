President Emmerson Mnangagwa publicly forgave former First Lady Grace Mugabe during Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s extravagant wedding ceremony. The lavish celebration took place at St Gerald’s Catholic Church in Borrowdale, followed by festivities at Umwinzii.

VP Chiwenga, now on his fourth marriage after parting ways with Marry Mubaiwa, sealed his union with army Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi in a grand all-white and green wedding, following their traditional lobola ceremony in June 2022.

President Mnangagwa, accompanied by his wife Auxillia, VP Kembo Mohadi, Cabinet Ministers, high-ranking government officials, and celebrities, attended the wedding. Notably, former First Lady Grace Mugabe and her daughter Bona Mugabe were on the guest list.

In a surprising turn of events, President Mnangagwa took a moment to welcome and forgive Grace Mugabe during the celebration. He acknowledged the historical context, stating, “History is history; it cannot be changed,” and expressed joy at her presence, saying, “I’m very happy that you’re here. Please, you are part of us. Never ever feel like you are not part of us, Madam. Be with us as we move on.” This gesture marks a notable reconciliation between the two figures, signaling a willingness to bury past grievances.