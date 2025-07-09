As some Zimbabweans are wondering as to why certain characters or individuals who may not have participated in the country’s liberation struggle are declared national heroes, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has clarified the matter.

Addressing mourners during the burial of one such national hero, Sydney Gata Mnangagwa said over the years a new breed of heroes have come up in different disciplines.

“Over the years, a new breed of heroes continues to be

honoured who have distinguished themselves in various

areas of society including in post-independence

governmental administration, diplomacy, as well as in

commerce and industry.

“No matter the fields, those who ascend to this revered hill, stand as a towering symbol of true patriotism, selfless dedication and persistent commitment to our motherland, Zimbabwe.”

Meanwhile, some have been wondering why Gata was declared national hero, quizzing the criteria used.

At Independence, Dr Gata came to Zimbabwe and joined the University of Zimbabwe as a lecturer in the Faculty of Engineering.

His international experience and practical insights greatly enhanced the quality of instruction and research at the

institution of higher learning.

He later joined the Ministry of Manpower and Planning Development as Deputy Secretary and he spearheaded the construction of polytechnics and National Training Centre significantly advancing technical and vocational education in Zimbabwe.

It was during that time that he joined ZANU PF Party and he was appointed Provincial Secretary of Economic Affairs and Secretary for Transport and Welfare

respectively.

In 1982, Dr Gata was appointed General Manager of the then Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Company (ZESC), becoming the first African to hold such a position for five years.

In this capacity Dr Gata championed the amalgamation of the separate electricity

authority into the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA).

He served in this groundbreaking role until 1985, during which time he played a critical part in steering Zimbabwe’s power sector through its formative years.

In 1983, he was selected board member of the Central Africa Power Corporation (CAPCO) where he contributed to regional energy development initiatives.

In 1986, Dr Gata was appointed Chief Executive Officer and board member of the then Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority.

