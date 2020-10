What’s the President’s salary?

The question is difficult to answer with a measure of certainty, due to a culture of secrecy.

However,the Blue Book shows the President and two deputies were allocated ZW$5.2m in salaries, compared to ZW$2.6m for an entire Parliament.

