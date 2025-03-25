In a move seen as an attempt to weaken his deputy Constantino Chiwenga, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has retired Zimbabwe National Army Commander, General Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe. Sanyatwe who is believed to be Chiwenga’s ally has been removed from the post with immediate effect. He has been reassigned to the ministry of sports arts and culture, replacing Kirsty Coventry who was recently elected to the International Olympics Committee presidency. Meanwhile, according to critics, Mnangagwa made this move of retiring Sanyatwe so as to weaken his deputy, as the battle of succession rages on.