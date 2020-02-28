President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s daughter, Farai Mlotshwa, was reportedly ‘given’ a total of US$250 000 by the struggling Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), a former Cabinet Minister has claimed.

Without providing finer details to his sensational claims, ex-Higher and Tertiary Education minister Professor Jonathan Moyo said the latest development comes after the central bank was, on 19 February, ordered to pay the First Daughter US$5m in tranches of US$1m over a period of five weeks.

” Farai Mlotshwa (nee Mnangagwa) was today given USD250K in cash by the “Dealers” Section of (the RBZ) Treasury Division. On 19 February 2020, (RBZ) was ordered to pay her USD 5m in tranches of USD 1m over five weeks. There’re no invoices for the transactions!”, said Moyo, signing off with the hashtag, #ForexCartel.

By the time of publishing, the central bank was yet to respond to the former Minister’s claims.

Zwnews