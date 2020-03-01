Self-exiled former Higher and Tertiary Education minister has mocked Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, saying when he took to the stage at a banquet in Botswana, his dance moves were ‘unpresidential’.

Casting comparatives, Moyo said Mnangagwa is way behind former South African President Jacob Zuma when it comes to dancing.

Moyo, who was infamously branded the ‘media hangman during the early 2000s when he was Media and Broadcasting Minister, took a dig at Mnangagwa’s clubbing dances.

“There’s dancing, which President Zuma does beautifully. And there’s clubbing or kusvetuka, which is unpresidential, seen in Botswana last week!” he tweeted.

