President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is today expected to commission the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Dzivarasekwa housing project.

The initiative seeks to ensure adequate housing for all in line with the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and is an essential driver for achieving many of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mnangagwa who is the Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces will also handover several vehicles to the uniformed forces.

Zwnews