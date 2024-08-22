Image- InfoZimZw

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has arrived at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe RGM International Airport for the official opening of the VVIP State Pavilion.

Airport infrastructure development is one of the top priorities in facilitating the ease of doing business in Zimbabwe and globally.

The RGM International Airport has gone through a significant transformation for US$153 million to enhance its passenger handling capacity.

In November last year, China Jiangsu International completed the renovation of the right side flight display of the old terminal at the international airport.

Earlier this morning President Mnangagwa received 1760 metric tonnes of rice from the Chinese government, led by the Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, His Excellency Zhou Ding.

The rice will be distributed to vulnerable communities, including Harare Children’s Home, Jairos Jiri Associations, Salvation Army homes, and Ngomahuru Psychatric Hospital.

“We will make sure that no one and no family dies of hunger as long as we are here and as long as we have good friends like China who will support us.

“Our brother from the Republic of China has donated food many times to us. We are very grateful for our friends who always think of us and support us,” President Mnangagwa said.

Zwnews