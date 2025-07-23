President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has unveiled plaque and officially commissioned the Phase 1 35MW solar power plant at Zimplats’ Selous Metallurgical Complex.

The solar plant sits on 109 hectares and features 74 000 solar panels mounted on a single-axis tracking system, along with state of the art production control and security systems.

Phase 1A meets 12% of Zimplats’ energy consumption.

It is the first of the four-phase 185MW PV solar project to be implemented across Zimplats’ two operating sites in Ngezi and Selous.

Zwnews