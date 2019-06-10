Mnangagwa, Chamisa Warned…Engage In Real Dialogue Before Sudan”Invades” Zim

Civil Society and Church Joint Forum (CSCJF) have implored President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his nemesis Nelson Chamisa to engage in real dialogue before the country is plunged into anarchy like Omar al-Bashir’s Sudan.

The call comes at a time when the Zimbabwe Republic Police reportedly purchased 4 000 AK47 assault rifles in preparation for protests which may erupt as the economy continues to tank with the government seemingly clueless on how to stop the rot

CSCJF national co-ordinator Abigail Mupambi gave Sudan’s example, saying Zimbabwe may follow the same path. She said:

Demonstrations have not given us any result because people end up being killed during peaceful protests. “Go and ask Sudan, the country is now ungovernable. It is no longer a country. If our politicians don’t sober up, then Zimbabwe will follow the same path”

A clergyman, pastor Edmore Nyatoti called on ZANU PF and the MDC to shun their egos and talk. He said: