Republican President and Chancellor of all State Universities, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, will preside over Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)’s 18th graduation ceremony at the University’s main campus in Masvingo today.

A total of 4465 graduands are set to be capped.

In other news, Cimas in partnership with the Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) is hosting the Healthathon where they are scouting for young innovators in the health sector.

A total of 10 teams will be presenting their business ideas and the winner will have their business sponsored.

In her remarks at the Healthaton, HIT’s dean of the School of Information, Science and Technology Rachel Chikoore said Artificial Intelligence (AI) was no longer a distant concept.

“It is our core pilot on this journey of progress but with great power comes great responsibility,” she said.

“As we harness AI’s potential, we must also grapple with its ethical implications. How do we ensure fairness, transparency and also accountability?

“How can we prevent bias from seeping into algorithms that impact millions? These questions are not mere academic exercises.”

“Imagine a world where AI systems assist doctors in diagnosing diseases, optimise supply chains and even predict natural disasters,” she said.

“What happens when these systems fail or make mistakes? Responsible use demands that we trade carefully considering both benefits and risks.”

Zwnews