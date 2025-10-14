President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has bemoaned what he calls the negative and harmful characterisation of his party, ZANU PF.

Speaking as he chaired the ruling party’s decision Politburo Meeting which marked the beginning of the 22nd National People’s Conference, Mnangagwa lambasted those who are denigrating the country’s national interests, and his government’s ongoing people centred projects and programmes.

“We are ZANU PF, and will not be deterred. We reject the negative and harmful characterisations of our Party and country,” he said.

He bemoaned murders that are taking place in the country.

“I am disheartened with the sad and unfortunate cases of criminality often claiming the lives of young people and children, including alleged ritual murders, sexual violence and abuse, among others.

“We are a nation where the sanctity of life is honoured, celebrated and preciously safeguarded.

“Those who have a propensity of taking advantage of our national character trait have no place in our country. Tiri nyika ine rugare nerunyararo.

“Shame, shame, shame on all those who are denigrating our national interests, and ongoing people centred projects and programmes.

In other news Cabinet approved Zimbabwe’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (2026-2030) to harness AI’s economic benefits and mitigate its disruptive effects.

This strategy is part of the country’s ICT Architecture and National ICT Policy, aiming to properly leverage emerging technologies.

This was revealed by the Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, during a Post-Cabinet Media Briefing in Harare this Tuesday.