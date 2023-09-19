President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is in New York, United States of America where he is attending the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The Session is running under the theme, ‘Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all’.

The 78th General Assembly Ordinary Session comes soon after the beginning of President Mnangagwa’s second term following his disputed election victory this August.

The President, who is expected to address the General Assembly on Thursday (September 21), has made re-engagement with the international community one of the key element of his transformation agenda that seeks to make Zimbabwe a middle-income society by 2030.

The high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly starts on 18 September 2023 and the first day of the general debate will be on Tuesday, 19 September.

Apparently, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, will address the General Assembly on behalf of the EU and will participate in a series of side events.

Zwnews