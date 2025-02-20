President Emmerson Dambudzo Munangagwa is attending the National Competitive Commission (NCC) Inaugural Competetiveness Summit at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo.

The Summit is running under the theme: “Building Sustainability Towards Enhanced Productivity and Competetiveness in Zimbabwe.

Earlier on the President toured the Edgars Factory in Belmont.

The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange-listed garment maker installed new equipment at its Carousel factory to enhance productivity and operational efficiency.