President Emmerson Mnangagwa will today join other heads of state and government for the 34th ordinary session of the African Union.

Meanwhile, two Zimbabweans are vying for posts of Commissioners at today’s AU Summit.

There are eight posts up for contestation.

The first two are those for the chairperson and deputy chair of the AUC.

Apparently, former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development) Engineer Amos Marawa is vying for the Infrastructure and Energy portfolio while Professor Fanuel Tagwira (the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education) for the Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Commission post.

The annual AU Summit, that is being held under the theme; “Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa We Want” comes at a time when the continent, just like the rest of the world is battling the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, an outbreak that has resulted in restricted movement and forced countries to enforce lockdowns so as to curb its spread.

The Summit is being conducted through videoconferencing to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The Assembly is expected to address various issues and will witness the change of leadership of the AU Assembly Chairperson from His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa to His Excellency President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo, who takes the mantle for the year 2021.

