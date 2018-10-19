Mnangagwa asked to put VP Chiwenga on indefinite sick leave

AILING vice president Constantino Chiwenga “must keep away from the office for a while” as he continues his recovery from a health scare officials described as “very bad”, a senior government official has revealed.

Chiwenga returned to Zimbabwe this week after about a week in South Africa undergoing treatment together with wife, Mary.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa visited the couple at their Harare home on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the presidency, Mnangagwa was advised “in very clear terms” that his deputy needs time to recover.

This was the view of deputy health minister Dr John Mangwiro who travelled with the couple to South Africa.

“There was also an extensive discussion with the Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care on (the) vision (of) the President and the Vice President in respect of the health sector,” said presidential spokesman George Charamba.

“Dr Mangwiro told the President in very clear terms that the Vice President must be given sufficient time to rest and that he must keep away from the Office for a while.”

Chiwenga’s condition had been very bad, Charamba added.

new zimbabwe