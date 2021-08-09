Image credit: Gambakwe

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s self styled chief supporter Killer Zivhu has lambasted Movement for Democratic Change-T, leader Douglas Mwonzora for using emotions when dealing with important issues.

Zivhu who is former ZANU-PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South said Mwonzora is a sell out who betrayed the masses, by recalling elected MPs from Parliament.

He said given a chance to rule Zimbabwe, Mwonzora would recall the whole country.

“My brother Mwonzora munozozviwanza you can’t call for a National dialogue when betraying zvido zvevanhu every week munodzinga vanhu vakasarudzwa nevanhu.

“Don’t use emotions as a Leader, given a chance to rule Zimbabwe unodzingirira Nyika yose tikashaiwa Nyika yokugara be mature,” said Zivhu.

Meanwhile, Mwonzora’s MDC-T recently recalled MDC-Alliance councillors from Kwekwe including the Town’s mayor.

In recent years the party has been on an overdrive recalling MDC-Alliance MPs, allegedly on behalf of the ruling ZANU-PF party.

