Mnangagwa ally denied bail, faces extradition

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ally Zunaid Moti has been denied bail in Germany and could next month be extradited to Russia to face fraud charges, agencies have said.

The controversial South African businessman, who is currently held in Munich prison, was arrested in August when he attempted to leave Germany. This followed a notice by Russian authorities to Interpol that Moti was wanted on fraud charges. Moti is accused of defrauding Russian citizen Alibek Issaev out of several million rand in an alleged bogus mining deal. The alleged incident took place in Lebanon in 2013.

Although Moti is understood to have presented evidence to authorities showing that he had never set foot in Lebanon in the first place, this has not deterred authorities from pursuing the case. The tycoon who has various business interests in South Africa and Zimbabwe including car financing, aviation, property development, security services, transport and logistics, and mining, is also accused of stealing a rare R500-million pink diamond.

Information from South African media suggests that Moti’s extradition issue to Moscow could be finalized in the next few weeks. Florian Gliwitzky, head of the press office at the Higher Regional Court in Munich, confirmed that court has issued a “preliminary order for extradition”.

