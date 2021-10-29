President Emmerson Mnangagwa has admitted that there power friction in his party, ZANU-PF.

Addressing the party’s National People’s Conference in Bindura today, Mnangagwa there are members in his party who have great appetite for power.

“There are some members that are undisciplined and exhibit a great appetite for power at the expense of the Party, that should stop forthwith,” he said.

Meanwhile, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has implored politicians to live in harmony be they ruling parties or opposition because no one knows what tomorrow holds.

Addressing ZANU-PF conference, Chiwenga said today’s election losers could be tomorrow’s winners, hence need to treat each other with respect.

“An election must always produce winners and losers, today’s losers may become tomorrow’s winners let’s live together in harmony as comrades,” he said.

Zwnews