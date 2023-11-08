President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is this morning meeting Zimbabwe’s Ambassadors abroad.

The meeting is being held at State House, Harare.

The Ambassadors were in the country for the past two weeks for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Senior Management and Ambassadors’ Retreat and Strategic Planning Review.

Apparently, President Mnangagwa is pushing Zimbabwe’s engagement and re-engagement drive.

The country’s relationship with other nations has been in disarray due to restrictive measures imposed on Zimbabwe by the West.

However, President Mnangagwa is on record saying Zimbabwe is a friend to all and an enemy to non.

