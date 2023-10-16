File image: ZBC

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will give the keynote address at the National Research, Science, Technology and Innovation (NRSTI) Conference at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

The conference is running under the theme, “coordinating and promoting research towards the attainment of Vision 2030 and beyond.

Science and technology hold the key to the progress and development of any nation. It plays a Fundamental role in wealth creation, improvement of the quality of life and real economic growth and transformation in any society.

One of its key objective is to build and strengthen national capacity and competencies in Science, Technology and Innovation that will enhance the attainment of economic development and national competitiveness.

Meanwhile, the second Science and Technology Policy underscores the importance of mainstreaming Science in all sectors of the economy and ensures that Zimbabweans benefit from acquisition and utilization of available technology in improving the quality of their lives.

Zwnews