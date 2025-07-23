To combat rampant mineral leakages, the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) has acquired drones for real-time surveillance of mining sites, transit cargo, and stockpiles.

The move boosts mineral accountability and targets illicit trade through remote airstrips and private jets.

Mining contributes about 11% of Zimbabwe’s Gross Domestic Product and 60% of export earnings.

The country boasts of having a diverse mineral landscape with over 40 different minerals.

Meanwhile, the country loses $1.5 billion of gold a year to smugglers, depriving it of vital export revenue, according to the International Crisis Group.

Most of its gold is produced by small-scale miners, who at times get paid late by the state’s sole authorized buyer, Fidelity Gold Refinery, forcing some to use other channels.