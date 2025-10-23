Former Norton Independent legislator Temba Mliswa says former ZANU PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere should be the last to comment on President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s bid to rule beyond 2030.

Mliswa says Kasukuwere used to sing that the late former President Robert Mugabe should die in office, but now don’t want Mnangagwa to extend his term in office.

“Sekuru @Hon_Kasukuwere, you are out of order! Makanganwa slogan yenyu as PC,” VaMugabe, Firapo! You are simply not the right person to comment on these issues.

“At least ED isn’t seeking to die on the throne as you wanted to do naVaMugabe,” said Mliswa.

Apparently, the former ZANU PF bigwig and cabinet minister, Kasukuwere recently rubbished the former liberation movement’s bold plans to extend President Mnangagwa’s term of office to 2030, warning that the move will end badly for both the president and Zimbabwe.

Speaking to IOL, Kasukuwere said: “He (Mnangagwa) is dreaming and he has set himself up for a gigantic failure.

“Greediness knows no boundaries, and this will lead to a huge disaster for the country.”