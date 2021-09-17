At the time the government is claiming to be scoring success economically, Norton independent legislator, Temba Mliswa is begging to differ.

Mliswa says every country’s economic prosperity is measured through the strength of its currency, adding that he doubts if Zimbabwe is still on track.

“The recovery of any economy is most apparent through the strength of its currency.

“What does this mean for us and our slowly imploding currency?

“Are we still on the right track?” Asks Mliswa.

Mliswa who professes allegiance to President Emmerson Mnangagwa describes the local currency as imploding.

However, the government is blowing its own trumpet saying it is registering successes in the economic field.

The Zimbabwean dollar has been known for faring weakly against major convertible currencies.

Zwnews