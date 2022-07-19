Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs minister, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka is lucky to be alive after a speeding commuter omnibus rammed into her official off-roader, a maroon Toyota Land Cruiser Prado VX.

The unfortunate incident reportedly occurred last weekend along a narrow dirt road in her Hurungwe West constituency.

The crash occurred after she earlier travelled to Kariba alongside justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi and other senior party officials to mobilise the electorate ahead of this weekend’s Kariba Ward 5 by-election.

-NewZimbabwe