Former Norton Independent legislator Temba Mliswa has challenged presidential spokesperson George Charamba to a fight.

In an X post responding to a statement allegedly posted by Charamba, Mliswa said he is not afraid of threats, implying that he is a good fighter.

“Ahh isu anaShumba Mhofu toita dzekudya. Shoko harivhikwe nokusvetuka manhingi padare, ndakatotaura and you heard me.

“Zvenyu zvokuvhundutsira vanhu pano nechirungu chema poem hazvishande. Kana iri karate yamunotemba ini ndine Aikido,” he said.

He was responding to a statement below posted on X handle @GeorgeCharamba2.

“I will personally deal with this barking dog called @TembaMliswa.

Uchasvinura Zidununu.”

However, Charamba is on record disowning the handle.

Meanwhile, Mliswa has disclosed his presidential ambitions saying he way past any other posts.

Once upon a time I believed that I had relevant qualifications to be a Minister of Sport and I actually desired it. Until I realized that you actually have to lobby and scrap for those positions.

I’m now way past eyeing all that. Ndingatoda kuita President zvirikuda ana VP. ZvehuMinister or MP I’m way past that. I’m actually good where I am even if all else fails.

As for you @LynneStactia and your sources you should by now have realised that you are peddling irrelevant information that makes no difference to the broader agenda.

Beware of being used as an instrument for counterintelligence to measure public temperature iwe uchifunga kuti wapisa muma streets.

You fronted the Geza agenda, cooked information, sprayed anti-Gvt propaganda and tried to incite the public into an uprising against a duly elected Gvt. Zvakaramba, just accept that.

Personally I don’t have to be paid to defend the President or incentivised in any way as he is my brother. That’s why my criticism against him remains constructive and respectful. Ndinosiya pehukama.

As it is ndiri kutorwa changu Chimurenga as a matter of principles. That is reason enough to defend him. However, even with VP Chiwenga, I criticise with logical points not insults because I don’t carry personal vendettas.

However, I won’t stand aside and allow daylight betrayal to happen because some people are restive for positions and power.