Former Norton Independent legislator Temba Mliswa has called for the wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga to resign from the military, branding her a “politically exposed person” whose continued service is untenable.

SABHUKU’S EYE:

MOLES, PUTSCHIST FENCE-SITTERS AND ED’S NEED TO GO BOLD

Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,

The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere

The ceremony of innocence is drowned;

The best lack all conviction, while the worst. Are full of passionate intensity. (W Yeats).

2004, Congress time and everything was set for Emmerson Mnangagwa to become Vice President.

He had party structures and Provinces backing him for the post after many years in Government.

It was befitting. It was natural and it was destiny.

However, it didn’t happen!

Instead, ED lost and Mai Mujuru was chosen to be the Vice President.

After years of stoic patience and humbleness he was denied a position that was seemingly his.

ED was to remain outside the Presidium until 2014.

That period in the barren wasteland, for someone who could have been VP, revealed his patiences and humbleness.

On her part Mai Mujuru was to suffer an unfortunate ending as she was expelled, labelled as Gamatox.

Mujuru lost her Central Committee and Politburo seats ahead of the Sixth zanu-pf National People’s Congress after accusations that she was leading a cabal that wanted to carry out a coup against President Mugabe.

She was fired from Government together with 17 other ministers and deputy ministers.

Mujuru was succeeded by ED!

A MAN OF PATIENCE AND HUMBLENESS

What is striking in that chain of events is how ED nursed his disappointment and pain and still worked dutifully and faithfully until his turn finally came.

His level of patience and humbleness is a feat for study and historical lessons.

Which brings the recent turn of events into a sharp contrast for the exhibition of behaviour that isn’t just reckless but also dangerous.

It has been clear to all and sundry that there was ongoing efforts to usurp ED especially after the passing of Resolution Number 1 in Bulawayo.

Only those advancing the putschist agenda and the stoically stupid would try to argue that the Presidium has been in unison.

It has not, and lately it became clear that VP Chiwenga had lost patience and wanted the top seat.

A flurry of dossiers, one of which has actually led to accusations of treason, reveals this frenetic urgency to grab the top post.

Nothing wrong in a teacher wishing to become the Headmaster but it is the method that shocked bystanders.

ARMING WILD DESPERADOES

Sekuru Geza began as a wild rambler, demanding cars and bodyguards and slowly built himself into a crescendo of anti-establishment narratives.

The narratives spun on a spindle of eccentricism until they sharpened into a wilful campaign to remove ED and replace him with VP Chiwenga.

The Million Man March, like similar planned (&failed) marches before, was clearly an effort to stir the public pot so furiously to make the country ungovernable for ED.

That the VP also began emerging with dossiers and “dockets” within the Gvt system completed the puzzle.

It’s clear that the VP has failed to nurture patience so as to wait for his turn with humbleness and obedience as ED equally did after 2004.

Resolution Number 1 became the catalyst that spurred him into action as through it he spied the death of his own Presidential ambitions.

What is confusing is how he failed to object to it, even through proxies, until it became a party resolution.

Even against a sure loss he could have registered his objection for posterity.

MOLES AND PUTSCHIST FENCE-SITTERS

Instead, he chose an even harder path in October which included treasonous efforts and aligned with some underground moles in the system and those expelled.

Some who have been long in the system, like George Charamba have emerged from this scandal with very tainted names while even the VP’s wife should best be resigned from the military.

Multiple intelligence leaks have betrayed the presence of sellouts which increases pressure on ED to act boldly and fire many people.

Some were sitting on the fence waiting to jump to the safest side despite the clear need to defend a duly elected President.

There are too many flip-floppers such that ED should simply get his own people into Government and chuck sellouts out!

Some of us are wired differently and will defend the President whether it is safe or not. We don’t need to be in the party or Government to do that.

Once one is elected as the President then everyone should coalesce around him.

It should never get to a point where supporting the President is a dangerous exercise that can get one hurt or killed.

I had a homestead burnt down for simply siding with the President while multiple leaks revealed moles inside the system.

The leaking of my passport and boarding pass, while minute, betrays existence of leaks which need to be plugged.

Multiple other intelligence leaks from the Central Committee, Politburo etc also signify how ED needs to seriously rethink those around him and his system.

Some of them are very apparent.

How does the wife of the VP continue going to work when she has become a politically exposed person?

It creates an unfair situation even for her superiors as they most likely can’t order her around.

In a rigid environment such as the military who can oversee the VP’s wife with professional detachment? No one!

There is a whole clean-up exercise that has to happen for ED to solidify his position otherwise he will be nurturing many people who were working against him.

GRANDSTANDING FOR NEIGHBOURS

On his part VP Chiwenga complicated his own position by being hasty.

As things stand he has essentially brought the party into disrepute and whatever political capital he possessed especially within it, he has lost it.

Meanwhile the chain of events have solidified the support and control that ED has in the party.

It’s one thing to be celebrated by social media, mainly opposition people in the diaspora and another to build a support base within the party.

As someone who sought to succeed ED the VP’s focus should have been on gaining support internally not grandstanding to those outside including expelled former ZANU PF politicians.

His machinations should have centred on building from the inside and as I have previously advised begin with his Mash East Province.

Without such internal support he has become a sitting duck!

Like Mai Mujuru in 2004, plucked from nowhere and hoisted into a high office the VP needed to bid his time and patiently focus on his duties.

His being a former military person didn’t and still doesn’t betroth on his person political qualities to become a President.

He still has to work and justify himself as a potential candidate because this is a new field altogether.

Four decades after independence it’s reasonable if there is a persuasion to change the guard and have a breed of leaders who never took part in the liberation war.

Liberation heroes have had their time and opportunity and a different skill set such as the obvious one of Kuda Tagwirei isn’t shocking.

One, sharp minded enough to have been CDF should be able to realise this despite harbouring same ambitions.

Meanwhile, whatever issues he had with the party or President should have been addressed differently and equally resolved.

There was no need to go for broke, stretching the party, endangering national stability and soiling his much-vaunted name.

As for the President, many have shown their colours and inability to do the principled thing, and should simply be allowed or made to walk!

Unlike Yeats’ upended scenario of passionate evildoers, here we carry the same conviction to remedy the wrongs!