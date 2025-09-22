Former Norton Independent legislator Temba Mliswa’s ex girlfriend Susan Mutami has made sensational claims that he is responsible for the death of Patson Dzamara.

Patson who died of colon cancer was young brother to Itai Dzamara who was reportedly abducted by state agents, more than 9 years ago.

Itai a strong critic of the then President Robert Mugabe has never been seen since.

Posting on her X handle, Mutami posted:

As you all know God took the wrong baby daddy from me and he left with Satan in human form. I just wanted to update all of you since there’s misinformation going around saying Temba Mliswa sent me some money off his sellout reputational damage shenanigans that he received from

@edmnangagwa.

Just to reiterate @TembaMliswa has never contributed a single cent towards Tino’s upkeep and it’s the Australian Government that makes sure Tino is in school,has a roof over his head, he’s eaten, he’s got stationery for school whilst the man who came inside my vagina @ 00:34hrs on the 3rd of November 2020 Mr Four fingers is busy chasing after female and male prostitutes and neglecting his parental responsibilities of this bright kid.

He’s out here trying to make himself look like the father figure of the African continent yet his son who is 4yrs old is living at the mercy of the Australians.

“I want to give the Australian government their flowers today for the support and love that they continue to show to Tino. @TembaMliswa you should die motherfucker.

The world will be a better place without you, you piece of shit, corrupt selfish prick, Patson Dzamara’s killer.