Zimbabwean footballers plying their trade abroad were in action over the weekend, with mixed results across various leagues as the 2025/26 season got underway.

Marvelous Nakamba missed Luton Town’s League One season opener against AFC Wimbledon on Friday.

Nakamba has been training alone and did not feature in any of Luton’s pre-season friendlies.

The Zimbabwe national team captain has been linked with a move away from Luton following their relegation from the English Championship.

