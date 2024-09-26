Image- CWZ

A senior Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) revenue clerk has been killed in a hit and run accident.

According to Crime Watch Zimbabwe (CWZ), the now deceased was reported missing on the day he died.

“On 20 September, we received a missing person report for Temptation Kenneth Mutandwa through our Facebook page.

“Mutandwa went missing on 17 September while returning to Budiriro after visiting a friend in Hatfield.

“Today, we received the heartbreaking news that he was involved in a hit-and-run accident on the day he went missing.

“He succumbed to his injuries at Harare Hospital, passing away on 20 September 2024.

“Mutandwa served as a Senior Revenue Clerk at ZINARA stationed at the Collen Bawn Tollgate,” said CWZ.

