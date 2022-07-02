ZANU PF Youth Chairman for Bumba District in Chimanimani, Nicholas Madzianike who went missing on 19 June 2022 has been found and he is currently being interviewed by the Police.

Meanwhile, the ruling party has been alleging that he had been abducted by Citizens Coalition for Change members.

Apparently, it is yet to be established at to where he had been.

Reports of abductions are common in the country, with the government accusing opposition parties of faking it, reportedly in order to tarnish the country’s image.

Zwnews