The Zimbabwe Republic Police -ZRP- in Juru is investigating a suspected murder case in which the remains of a 75-year-old woman, Beatrice Kunyiminya.

She was reported missing on 24 April 2022, were found near a garden at Marimo village, Juru.

In another case, police in the same area are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Charles Vambe (29), who is being sought by the Police for a case of murder in which he pushed Tendai Rusere against a shop window frame after a misunderstanding over an unknown issue on 16/06/22 at Mutimumwe Business Centre.

The victim sustained serious head injuries and succumbed to the injuries on 21/06/22.

On 20 June 2022, Police in Zvimba arrested Adonia Makondo (35) in connection with a case of murder in which he fatally stabbed his brother, Tatenda Makondo (25) once on the chest with a spear after a misunderstanding at Farm 181, Zowa.

Zwnews