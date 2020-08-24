THERE are fears that two Harare couples that went missing in separate incidents this year, could have been killed and their bodies dumped at yet unknown places, Zimbabwe police say.

In mid-February, a Chinese couple went missing in the city and another couple went missing on June 21. Police said the whereabouts of the couples were still unknown and investigations were continuing.

Sources close to the investigations last week said although they had intensified the probe into the two cases, the couples could have been killed. So far, there are no leads that might assist police to locate the missing couples.

On June 21, a Borrowdale couple, Mr Gus Spartas (73) and his wife Ellen Mupfumisa (48) went missing and their vehicle, a Toyota Hilux double cab was burnt to a shell in the same suburb. The couple, which stayed alone at house number 3 Circle Close, Rolf Valley in Borrowdale, is said to have been missing since the morning of June 21.

Investigations led to the recovery of the couple’s vehicle that had been dumped and burnt in an area being developed for residential stands off Crowhill Road near Borrowdale Brooke.

Meanwhile, police are still appealing for information on the whereabouts of the Chinese couple that went missing in Harare in mid-February.

Lei Ding (35) and his wife Chi Lifen (30) disappeared on Valentine’s Day after briefly visiting a friend in Highlands. Their car, a Mercedes Benz ML was found abandoned, but intact the following day.

Friends and relatives have offered a $1 million reward for anyone with information that might assist in the search.