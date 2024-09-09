Police in Chegutu are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of Sekai Antonio (59) and Alice Zhuwao (54) which occurred at Stockdale Farm, Chegutu on 08/09/24.

The two victims had been reported missing on 06/09/24 in Pfupajena, Chegutu before their bodies were found and deposited at a local hospital mortuary for post mortem.

Meanwhile, Police in Hwange are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of a male suspect only identified as Usher, who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred near Chipale River, Lusulu on 06/09/24 in which Mqondisi Sibanda (41) died.

The suspect and the victim had a fight over an unknown issue before the body of the victim was found lying lifeless with a cut on the forehead.

Anyone with information is invited to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews