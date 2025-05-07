Miss World Zimbabwe 2024, Courtney Jongwe, has left the country for India to represent Zimbabwe at the 72nd Miss World pageant.

The grand event is billed to take place in Telangana, India, on May 31, 2025, writes Jnflacko.

As a fifth-year chemical and processing engineering student, Jongwe is expected to give the world a taste of the Zimbabwean culture, resilience, and potential.

She was crowned Miss World Zimbabwe 2024 in December last year and is eager to share the African narrative with the world.

Zwnews