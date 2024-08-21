Miss Universe, Sheynnis Palacios has arrived in Victoria Falls accompanied by the chairperson of the Miss Universe Zimbabwe Board member, Colonel Miniyothabo Chiwenga.

During her visit, Miss Palacios is set to experience the best of the resort town’s offerings, including a tour of the stunning rainforest.

The trip aims to showcase Zimbabwe’s beauty on the global stage.

Palacios of Nicaragua who was crowned on November 18, 2023 in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Meanwhile, the current Miss Universe pageant was founded in 1952 by Pacific Knitting Mills, a California-based clothing company and manufacturer of Catalina Swimwear, and has since been headquartered in the United States.

The company was the sponsor of the Miss America pageant until 1951, when the winner, Yolande Betbeze, refused to pose for publicity pictures wearing one of their swimsuits.

In 1952, Pacific Knitting Mills organized the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants, co-sponsoring them for decades to follow.

