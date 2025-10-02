Miss Tourism Zimbabwe, Nomqhele Sisa Nkomo, has left the country for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia where she will represent Zimbabwe on the international stage at the Miss Tourism International Pageant.

Nomqhele is a university student with a passion for creativity and expression.

She enjoys fashion design and writing, pursuits that reflect her vision, imagination, and voice.

The Miss Tourism International is a pageant that plays host to many internationalism beauty Queens from around the world.

The pageant was first held in 1994 at Kuching, Sarawak, where 24 contestants completed.

In 2011, the pageant was live telecast on RTM1 and witnessed by thousands of relievers at Dataran Merdeka prior to the 2012 countdown.

Also in 2002, the first live internet broadcast of the event occurred. In 2022, the pageant was hosted again in Kuching, Sarawak for the second time.