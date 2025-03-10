The ministry of transport has responded to an image of a big pothole which has gone viral on social media.

In a statement the ministry said the pothole is not on Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway as being said on social media.

In statement below they said:

“We’ve seen a viral post showing a pothole allegedly on the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway.

“While some sections need urgent repairs, the images don’t represent the highway.

“We’re addressing the critical sections collaboratively with the Department of Roads and Bitumen World.

“Work is already underway in Hwangwe, Halfway, and Insiza to ensure swift rehabilitation.”